Fourth person charged with New Year's Day murder of Christchurch man

A fourth person has been arrested and charged in relation to the murder of a Christchurch man on New Year’s Day.

Police search Mongols MC headquarters in Burnham as part of the investigation into the murder of Christchurch man Kane Wayman. Source: 1 NEWS

Kane Wayman, 46, was dropped off at Christchurch Hospital on Friday morning with critical injuries, which he died from a short time later.

A 31-year-old man was arrested yesterday and charged with murder.

He is set to appear in Christchurch District Court today.

The man is the fourth to be charged with the murder of Wayman.

read more Third person charged with murder of Christchurch man

Yesterday, a 41-year-old was arrested in Southland and charged with murder.

On Saturday, two people, both 24, were also charged with murder and appeared in the Christchurch District Court.

read more Man and woman, both 24, charged with murder of Christchurch man