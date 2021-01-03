Fourth person charged with New Year's Day murder of Christchurch man

A fourth person has been arrested and charged in relation to the murder of a Christchurch man on New Year’s Day.
Kane Wayman, 46, was dropped off at Christchurch Hospital on Friday morning with critical injuries, which he died from a short time later.
A 31-year-old man was arrested yesterday and charged with murder.
He is set to appear in Christchurch District Court today.
The man is the fourth to be charged with the murder of Wayman.
Yesterday, a 41-year-old was arrested in Southland and charged with murder.
On Saturday, two people, both 24, were also charged with murder and appeared in the Christchurch District Court.
The police investigation into Wayman’s death continues to determine if any other people are involved.