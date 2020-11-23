TODAY |

Fourth person charged in relation to fatal shooting of man in Wellington suburb

Source:  1 NEWS

A fourth person has been charged after a man was fatally shot in a Wellington suburb last December.

Source: File image

The body of Rau Tongia, 33, was found at a property on Percy Dyett Drive, in Karori, by a family member on December 20, 2020, police said.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder and is due to appear in Wellington District Court on Monday, February 15.

read more
Karori homicide accused cries in court, while second woman accused of hiding gun smirks at family

Two women have appeared in court charged in relation to Tongia's death. 

Police say they continue to follow strong lines of inquiry.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
