Fourth person charged in cold case over body found in shallow grave in Tongariro

Source:  1 NEWS

A 37-year-old man is the fourth person to be charged in relation to a body found in a shallow grave in Tongariro.

Bao Chang Wang Source: Supplied

He will appear in Waitakere District Court today.

The revelation comes after police yesterday charged two men, aged 28 and 33, with murder in their investigation of what happened to Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang.

Two men charged with murder of man found in shallow grave in central North Island

A body, believed to be his, was found in a shallow grave in Tongargiro in March. He went missing in 2017. 

Another man, aged 29, was also charged with accessory after the fact to murder earlier this month.

