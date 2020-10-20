TODAY |

Fourth person charged in Australia over hit-and-run death of Kiwi firefighter

Source:  AAP

A fourth person has been charged over the hit-and-run death of a New Zealand firefighter who was found dead in the NSW Hunter region, in Australia, two years ago.

Ian Pullen. Source: 1 NEWS

The body of Ian Pullen was discovered on the side of the road in the early hours on September 29, 2018, at Glenridding near Singleton.

A man and two women have since been charged over the death and remain before the courts.

Yesterday, police searched a home in Singleton and arrested a 27-year-old woman.

Ian Pullen was found dead on the side of a road in rural NSW in 2018 – a man and woman are now charged with killing him. Source: 1 NEWS

She was taken to Singleton Police Station and charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and intending to pervert the course of justice.

The woman was refused bail to appear at Muswellbrook Local Court today.

Ian Pullen died two years ago while in New South Wales. Source: 1 NEWS

NSW Police will allege 43-year-old Pullen was hit by a man driving a white Toyota Hilux utility.

Police say the car returned a short time later and the man and woman struck Pullen in the head with an object.

