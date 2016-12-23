Fourth member of Sri Lankan family dies weeks after south Auckland house fire

The man who lost three family members in a devastating house fire in December in Flat Bush, south Auckland, has died.

Family spokesperson, barrister Deborah Manning told 1 NEWS that Kailesh Thanabalasingham passed away at Middlemore Hospital just before 7am this morning.

Thanabalasingham, 47, was in a critical condition after suffering severe burns and underwent surgery for the injuries last month.

Three generations of the Sri Lankan family died in the house fire, including a five-year-old boy, a 39-year-old woman and a 66-year-old woman.

They were Mr Thanabalasingham's son, wife and mother-in-law.