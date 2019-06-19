TODAY |

Fourth inquiry into Oranga Tamariki launched

A fourth inquiry into Oranga Tamariki's conduct has been launched, with Whānau Ora the latest organisation to look into the uplifting of newborn Māori babies by the agency.

The inquiry follows widespread criticism over Oranga Tamariki's practices of removing babies from their families.

The Children's Commissioner, ombudsmen and Oranga Tamariki itself are also holding their own investigations.

Last week, the ombudsmen said that "systematic change" is needed within Oranga Tamariki and it's practices.

The probes launched in the wake of a controversial Newsroom documentary that showed a newborn being removed from her mother at Hawke's Bay Hospital last month.

Whānau Ora is the latest agency to looking into the removal of newborn Māori babies.
