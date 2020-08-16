For fourth consecutive day, no new cases of Covid-19 community transmission in NZ

There are no new cases of community-transmitted Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health says, as well as no new cases in managed isolation facilities.

Source: 1 NEWS

No media conference was held today, but the latest update was provided at 1pm via email.

Today is the fourth day in a row that no new cases have been detected in the community.

There are currently 70 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all of which are in isolation or quarantine.

Those are composed of 33 imported cases and 37 community-transmitted cases.

There are currently four people in hospital with Covid-19 - one each at Auckland City and North Shore hospitals, and two in Middlemore. Three are in isolation in a ward, and the Middlemore patient is in ICU.