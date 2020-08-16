For fourth consecutive day, no new cases of Covid-19 community transmission in NZ

There are no new cases of community-transmitted Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health says, as well as no new cases in managed isolation facilities.
No media conference was held today, but the latest update was provided at 1pm via email.
Today is the fourth day in a row that no new cases have been detected in the community.
There are currently 70 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, all of which are in isolation or quarantine.
Those are composed of 33 imported cases and 37 community-transmitted cases.
There are currently four people in hospital with Covid-19 - one each at Auckland City and North Shore hospitals, and two in Middlemore. Three are in isolation in a ward, and the Middlemore patient is in ICU.
The total number of Covid-19 cases detected in New Zealand to date stands at 1458.