A 14-year-old has been accused by police of robbing an 82-year-old woman and leaving her with a broken arm in central Palmerston North on Saturday.

A file image of a judge's gavel. Source: 1 NEWS

The youth was charged today and is due to appear in the Palmerston North Youth Court next Wednesday.

The victim sustained a broken arm and was taken to Palmerston North Hospital for treatment, police said.