Fourteen-year-old boy charged with murder after fatal stabbing at Northland pub

Source:  1 NEWS

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal stabbing at a Northland pub last night.

The RoadRunner Tavern on State Highway 11 in Opua. Source: 1 NEWS

At around 11pm last night, emergency services were called to the RoadRunner Tavern on Opua Paihia Main Road, State Highway 11, in Opua.

Officers found a 22-year-old man outside with critical stab wounds and despite efforts from ambulance staff, he died on the way to hospital.

Police confirmed the 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder and he's expected to appear in Whangārei Youth Court this afternoon.

“Police [are] asking for any members of the public who were in the area last night and heard or saw anything which they think may be of relevance to the investigation to contact Kerikeri Police on 105,” Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said in a statement.

Police warned locals that they can expect a slight disruption today as investigators continue a scene examination outside of the tavern.

The road is not closed but there will be a number of police staff in the area.

