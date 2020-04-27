Fourteen people arrested over theft of 112 Jucy rental cars in South Auckland

Police have recovered 50 of the 112 vehicles stolen from a Jucy rental vehicles yard in Auckland and arrested 14 people in connection with the thefts.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes after the vehicles were taken from a Jucy yard in Māngere, South Auckland, likely on Saturday April 25.

Nine of the 14 arrested are facing charges.

The majority of those are facing charges relating to unlawfully taking a motor vehicle or receiving property.

Three of those charged are also facing a number of driving-related charges after allegedly failing to stop for police.

Three people are also facing charges for alleged breaches under the Health Act.

Police say those facing charges range in age from 21 to 52.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Three youths have also been apprehended and are being dealt with separately.

Police have also been notified of 18 additional vehicles that were interfered with at the same yard, which belong to another rental company.

Police are also aware that a few of the stolen vehicles have been advertised for sale online on places such as Facebook marketplace at very low prices.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact police by phoning 105 and quoting file number 200426/2493.