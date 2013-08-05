 

Four youths arrested after trying to rob Auckland McDonald's at gunpoint

1 NEWS
Four youths have been arrested after they tried to rob an Auckland McDonald's at gunpoint before fleeing in a stolen car.

The Western Leader reports the four went into New Lynn McDonald's about 1.40am yesterday and threatened the staff there with firearms, police said.

Staff wouldn't give them anything, so they all fled in a stolen car.

Police then spotted them getting on to the north-western motorway and tried to pull them over, but they wouldn't stop.

They followed with police cars and the Eagle helicopter, and the four drove to Glen Rd in Rānui where they got out and tried to flee on foot.

The four, aged 15, 18, 19 and 20, were all tracked and apprehended.

They will face a number of charges in the Youth Court today.

Source: 1 NEWS
Want one of these guys? NZ husky adoption centre warns abandoned dogs are of 'high-maintenance'

1 NEWS
If you're tempted by the wild, blue eyed beauty of huskies, you should probably do a bit of homework on their high-maintenance needs before getting one, because they're one of the most abandoned dogs in New Zealand. 

Husky Rescue NZ are warning the public of the demands of owning the arctic sled-dogs in aotearoa after an influx of eight dogs were given up for adoption over the last few weeks.

Founder of the Christchurch Husky Rescue centre Michelle Attwood, said the dogs "are hard work" and challenging to own in a suburban environment.

"They'll jump a six foot fence, they're not good with cats or stock or small dogs, they need five kilometres running a day, and they're not good off a lead," Ms Attwood said.

"So the advice I would give people is please research the breed, please get in contact with us, and talk to the people like ourselves who have been doing it eight and a half years, not the Instagram photo that's been put up for one second."

Ms Attwood also said "backyard" husky breeders should be restricting their output in New Zealand.

"Definitely, we haven't had a problem with NZ Kennel Club registered dogs, or Dogs NZ registered dogs, our problem has always been backyard breeding dogs," she said

"And people think of backyard breeding as puppy milling, it's not. It's 'my husky's cute, your husky's cute, let's make more huskies and a lot of money'."

The Christchurch Husky Rescue centre has had a particularly challenging last few weeks.

"We've had a huge influx of dogs in just the last 10 weeks," Ms Attwood said.

"In fact, of the 10 we've got for adoption in total at the moment, eight of those have come in in the last couple of weeks. Five of those haven't been de-sexed, so we've de-sexed five dogs in the lat two days."

Husky Rescue NZ founder Michelle says they have received eight dogs for adoption in the last few weeks. Source: Breakfast
Union president says 'overwhelming majority' of teachers voted to extend strike

1 NEWS
The president of the Kiwi teachers union has revealed members voted in an "overwhelming majority" to increase a scheduled three-hour strike on August 15 into a full-day.

New Zealand Education Institute (NZEI) president Lynda Stuart said a ballot of primary teachers and principals on extending strike action came back last night, after it became "clearer and clearer" members were rejecting the last pay offer from the Ministry of Education.

"It's been really clear, from way before the election last year that we are in a significant crisis in education," Ms Stuart said.

"Our teachers want time to teach. So, to get on with their jobs of teaching, we need a significant pay jolt into the sector to be able to attract and retain people in the profession."

Ms Stuart also said primary teachers were calling for more support for children who have significant learning difficulties and challenging behaviours.

The NZEI president also denied the union had waited until a Labour-led Government was in power to enforce strike action.

"This totally is not about the Government, the decisions were made last year, early last year, that we had a looming crisis and that we needed to take significant measures," she said.

Ms Stuart said the NZEI had entered into mediation with the Ministry of Education over avoiding strike action, and primary teachers are "totally bargaining" for a new employment agreement in "good faith".

"Obviously we want to come to a way forward, that's the aim of negotiations, but at this stage August 15 is a go," Ms Stuart said.

The NZEI has been attempting to give as much warning as they possibly could over the strikes, Ms Stuart said, and it would be up the board of trustees whether individual primary schools would close on August 15.

"We don't take this lightly, 24 years since this has happened in this country," Ms Stuart said.

MINISTRY DISAPPOINTED

The Ministry of Education is disappointed that planned strike action by primary school principals and teachers has been extended to a full day, says Deputy Secretary of Early Learning and Student Achievement Ellen MacGregor-Reid said in a statement. 

"We value the work principals and teachers do and progressing these negotiations is a priority for us.

"We are disappointed the union has decided to take strike action while we are still in the negotiating process.

"As we announced yesterday we have entered into mediation. Both parties wish to explore every possible avenue to reach an agreement.

"We will continue to negotiate in good faith."

Lynda Stuart has explained why primary school teachers and principals voted to increase their August 15 strike from three hours to a full day. Source: Breakfast
