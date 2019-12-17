TODAY |

Four-year-old girl born with illness to be reunited with twin sister for Christmas

Source:  1 NEWS

A pair of twin girls will get to spend their fifth birthday together after spending a lot of time apart. 

Poppy and Willow of Ashburton will spend their fifth birthday together thanks to the helping hand of ASB. Source: Seven Sharp

Poppy Harrison and her twin sister Willow were born on Christmas Day in 2014.

Poppy was born with a respiratory illness and has spent most of her life in Starship Hospital, while Willow lives in Ashburton.

ASB is making sure the girls are together to celebrate their birthday by gifting the family $4000 to make the trek north and throw the girls a party. 

Poppy is the youngest ASB Good as Gold Santa Edition winner.

