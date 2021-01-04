Four-year-old who drowned at Rotorua lake identified, 'forever in our hearts'

The four-year-old girl who drowned at Rotorua's Lake Rotokawau has been identified as Mystique Genuine Pairama.

Lake Rotokawau, Rotorua. Source: Google Maps

Mystique died at the lake after a water incident on Monday, the fifth water-related death of the holiday period.

She was originally from Upper Hutt.

A rāhui was placed on the lake after her death.

In an obituary, her family remembered 'Stiquey' as a "a bright, intelligent, beautiful girl".

"You will forever be in our hearts. Gone but never forgotten," they shared.