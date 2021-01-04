TODAY |

Four-year-old who drowned at Rotorua lake identified, 'forever in our hearts'

Source:  1 NEWS

The four-year-old girl who drowned at Rotorua's Lake Rotokawau has been identified as Mystique Genuine Pairama.

Lake Rotokawau, Rotorua. Source: Google Maps

Mystique died at the lake after a water incident on Monday, the fifth water-related death of the holiday period.

She was originally from Upper Hutt.

A rāhui was placed on the lake after her death.

In an obituary, her family remembered 'Stiquey' as a "a bright, intelligent, beautiful girl".

"You will forever be in our hearts. Gone but never forgotten," they shared.

Her death has been referred to the coroner.

New Zealand
Accidents
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Spate of shark sightings near Waihi Beach where fatal attack took place
2
Four-year-old who drowned at Rotorua lake identified, 'forever in our hearts'
3
Growing calls for US congresswoman who quoted Hitler outside Capitol to resign
4
'They were out of their depth' — Witness recalls rough conditions, rip prior to fatal shark attack
5
'You could see it starting to twist' — Funnel cloud spotted over Taupō
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:45

'They were out of their depth' — Witness recalls rough conditions, rip prior to fatal shark attack

Fourteen-year-old boy charged with murder after fatal stabbing at Northland pub
00:30

Spate of shark sightings near Waihi Beach where fatal attack took place
00:50

‘Very lucky’ truck driver escapes with moderate injuries after crashing over Crown Range bank