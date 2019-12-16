Four year jail term sought for Māori King's former private secretary following fraud admission

The Māori King’s former private secretary is appearing for sentencing on fraud charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office at the Auckland District Court today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Te Rangihiroa Whakaruru, 57, appeared after pleading guilty to five charges of obtaining by deception and one of supplying false or misleading information at formal interviews with the SFO in 2019.

The offending related to his position within Ururangi Trust which was a charitable organsiation. At issue the loss of $140,000 to Waikato Tainui and a stomach operation on the tribe's dime.

Lawyer Todd Simmods, acting for the SFO, told Judge Ema Aitken that the offending between 2015-2016 was premeditated, involved a gross abuse of trust and caused real and tangible harm to the mana of the kingitanga.

"It was motivated by greed and a misplaced sense of entitlement."

"Mr Whakaruru has effectively stolen from the iwi, that is the reality of the situation and then he has then tried to cover his tracks by lying to the SFO. That is what we are dealing with here."

Simmonds also said Whakaruru sought to minimise his offending in documents before the court including a letter of apology to King Tuheitia - the impression being that Whakaruru only plead guilty in order to avoid unwanted attention.

He also asked why full reparation wasn't being offered or paid to the tribe.

Alarm bells rang for the SFO given they were told that a house Whakaruru owned hadn't sold yet.

But that house actually sold in July, the SFO was able to check that through a Google search, Simmonds said.

Simmonds asked for jail term of four years imprisonment.

In response Whakaruru's lawyer Guyon Foley said his client had no previous convictions and had pleaded guilty at his first appearance.

Foley noted there were ten letters in support of Whakaruru. Those letters outlined a history of doing "good and upstanding deeds", further painting a picture of a man devoted to service.

One had been withdrawn but the general tenor in those letters was a plea for mercy.

An ongoing process of restorative justice with King Tuheitia "had commenced and will continue for sometime - "Muru, not utu," Foley said. Muru being a traditional compensation practice.

He asked for home detention and argued that the offending wasn't "corruption on a grand scale, this is Mr Whakaruru taking money for himself."

Foley also addressed the house situation. He said Whakaruru infact owned two properties, and that the SFO was looking at that issue with a "cynical eye".

He said there was $90,000 available for reparation now and his client also had a house on the market.

"There's no device or trickery or game playing there at all."

Still, the SFO underlined its position again: "We are being asked to take Mr Whakaruru at his word ... he has proven he cannot be trusted," Simmonds said.

Whakaruru's childhood was also brought up by his lawyer.

"Like many Māori appearing before the courts, his early life was not at all easy," Mr Foley said.

"That he has with the assistance of others and good luck made something of himself ... his fall from grace and the accompanying shame is not insignificant. He's wrecked things for himself for now."

He said that Whakaruru accepted the money was taken and it was taken wrongly.

Judge Aitken called the apology letter genuine, but struggled with the concept that King Tuheitia was the victim, instead she put it to Mr Foley that the wider iwi members were victims.