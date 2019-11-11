TODAY |

Four-year closure of Auckland's Mt Eden train station during City Rail Link build

The busy Mt Eden Train Station will be closed for about four years to allow for work on Auckland's City Rail Link.

Construction on the country's largest transport infrastructure project will ramp up from the start of 2020, with Aucklanders told to expect widespread disruption over the next few years.

Mayor Phil Goff said the Mt Eden Station would be closed from June next year until 2024 to allow for underground tunnelling and a complete upgrade of the station itself.

Those who get off at Mt Eden Station will have to either travel to the Kingsland or Grafton train stations or take buses into the CBD.

A dedicated bus service will also be put on to take people to Newmarket Train Station.

Breakfast reporter Katie Stevenson caught up with CRL chief executive Sean Sweeney to get an update on the work.
