Four women out running or walking assaulted in separate incidents in Palmerston North

Police are investigating after four women reported being assaulted in separate incidents in Palmerston North this month.

The victims in each incident were out walking or running when they were assaulted by an unknown man, who fled on foot immediately after the assaults, police said in a statement.

The incidents occurred under the walkway near John F Kennedy Drive at 12.40pm on Friday, May 1; Vernon Avenue at 11.40am on Friday, May 8; Rosedale Crescent at 4.30pm on Monday, May 11; and Wood Street at 5.45am on Tuesday, May 12, police said.

The victims were left shaken but uninjured.

Police are now working with the victims to obtain descriptions of the attacker.