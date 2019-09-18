TODAY |

Four whales dead after stranding south of Whangārei, with remaining pod in danger

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Northland
Animals
Conservation

Four whales from a larger pod have died after stranding themselves on Uretiti Beach near Ruakaka, south of Whangārei, this morning.

They appear to be pilot whales - a cetacean species well-known to strand.

Lillie Sievers saying goodbye to a pilot whale which died on Uretiti Beach after stranding. Source: @kiwi_and_free

More whales have been seen milling close offshore, Project Jonah New Zealand said on Facebook, and there is concern they could also beach.

Project Jonah confirmed about 8.30am that all four whales on shore had died, while the rest of the pod could be seen heading south, towards Lang's Beach.

Volunteers on the beach at Uretiti where several pilot whales died after stranding. Source: Rfx Paton

Project Jonah has sent their volunteer Northland medics to Ruakaka to monitor the situation, with a rescue trailer and senior team on the way. 

The Department of Conservation was also on site.

Project Jonah asked people to not head to the beach at this time.


A whale stranded in Ruakaka, south of Whangarei. Source: Rfx Paton
More From
New Zealand
Northland
Animals
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
'Straight yes' - Simon Bridges calls for PM to step down if she lied about Labour staffer allegations
4
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
5
Pet store fined over $10k for kitten with ruptured cornea, improper care of other animals
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Campground residents evicted for a billion-dollar Queenstown development may end up homelesss
00:38

'Miscommunication' led NZ army officer to believe no civilians died in Afghan raid
02:14

Covering Climate Now: Kiwis fighting for their waterfront as coastal communities face future at sea's mercy
04:07

The street where the most parking tickets are issued revealed