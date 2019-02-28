TODAY |

Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues

The four-week-old girl killed in Kaitaia, Northland last week has been named by police as their homicide investigation continues.

She was Maree Takuira Mita Ngahere.

Police say a post-mortem indicated the baby suffered a brain injury and bleeding to her brain.

There was also severe bruising on one arm and thigh.

Acting Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says Police are working closely with Oranga Tamariki as part of the investigation.

"This is a challenging enquiry and Police will continue to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led up to Maree’s tragic death," Acting Detective Inspector Schmid said.

"We know there are some people who know what happened to Maree and we urge them to come forward."

Anyone with further information can contact Kaitaia Police on (09) 408 6500 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

