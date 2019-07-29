TODAY |

Four van occupants killed in head-on crash with logging truck in Bay of Plenty forest

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents

A karakia has been carried out at the Bay of Plenty forestry area where four people died in a crash this morning.

A fifth person was also injured when a logging truck collided with a van along a private forestry road at the intersection of Bonisch Road and Parapara Road in the Kaingaroa Forest at 6.40am.

Bay of Plenty District road policing manager inspector Brent Crowe said members of police, transport operators and some logging truck drivers were present for the Māori incantations and prayers this morning.

Indications were that everyone involved were forestry workers, but Mr Crowe said it was yet to be confirmed.

Large logging trucks often use the road, which is in good order, he said, but added "you certainly have to know what you're doing to drive on this road".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police were called to the scene in the Kaingaroa Forest just before 7 this morning. Source: Breakfast

"A van containing five occupants has crashed head-on into a fully-laden logging truck," Mr Crowe said. "Four of those occupants in the van have unfortunately died at the scene with the fifth flown out to a local hospital for treatment for moderate to serious injuries."

He said the driver of the logging truck was uninjured, but "very shaken".

The serious crash unit team is expected to be onsite for the majority of the day.

"At the time of the crash it was reasonably dark, sunrise hadn't occurred and the roading conditions from what we saw appeared to be good."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Four people died at an intersection in the Kaingaroa Forest this morning, and another at Houhou Bridge near Hokitika. Source: 1 NEWS

The area is closed to traffic while police investigate the crash, police said in a statement.

Three vehicles from St John attended the scene and a helicopter was dispatched earlier today. 

The injured person was taken to Waikato Hospital.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bay of Plenty District road policing manager inspector Brent Crowe talked to media outside the cordon. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Up to 11 people reportedly shot at festival in California
2
Police were called to the scene in Massey after a report of an assault this morning.
Woman killed in daylight attack in Auckland suburb, homicide investigation launched
3
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Breakfast host accuses Māori Council head of 'xenophobic dog whistle' after suggestion Ihumātao is symptom of migration
4
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
5
The moment is going viral after being posted online.
Watch: Police officer performs 'absolutely stunning' waiata for Ihumātao protestors
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:03
The Health Minister talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast ahead of Government’s announcement in coming weeks.

Government focused on getting cancer action plan right, David Clark says amid complaints it's taking too long
01:46
Police were called to the scene in Massey after a report of an assault this morning.

Woman killed in daylight attack in Auckland suburb, homicide investigation launched

Man accused of fleeing from police on stolen motorcycle crashes near Auckland

Kiwi Fortnite duo come last at World Cup in New York - but still pocket $76k each