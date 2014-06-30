Four trapped after two-car crash near Kaeo in Northland

Four people have been trapped after a two-car crash just north of Kaeo on State Highway 10 in the Far North this afternoon.

Ambulance Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called at 2.20pm and emergency services are in attendance.

Police say four people are trapped - three in one vehicle and one in the other.

The road is blocked in both directions and diversions are in place at SH10 and Matauri Bay Road and at SH10 and Whangaroa Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

One person died and two other were treaded by ambulance paramedics after a single vehicle crash at Hikurangi in Northland late last night.