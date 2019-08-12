Four times the love: Timaru quads celebrate first birthday

A Timaru couple are celebrating the first birthday of their quad babies after being told they might not all survive

Josh and Kendall Macdonald have had quite a year.

Already proud parents to a little boy, Brooklyn, the family's life was turned upside down when they delivered quads a year ago, the first born in New Zealand in 20 years.

There's Hudson and Molly, fraternal twins and Quinn and Indie, an identical second pair.

Doctors never expected all four babies to survive, but incredibly they did and yesterday they celebrated their first birthday.

They have spent nearly half of their lives in hospital but now they're thriving.

"I find it hard to put into one word that fact that they made it one whole year, it's mind blowing, especially because at the start no one was positive that we'd be leaving hospital with four living babies," Kendall told Seven Sharp.



But, she says, it’s been a wonderful experience.

"Four times the love, four times the smiles, four times the giggles. And just the fact that they play together - I love seeing them play together," she says.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing though.

Josh says there have been a few hard times.

"The sleep, the lack of sleep and when they get sick," he says.

But the community has been there all the way.