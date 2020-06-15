TODAY |

Four teens charged over mass school brawl and stabbing in South Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Four teenage boys have been arrested and charged after a brawl which broke out on Gray Avenue in Māngere East on Friday.

De La Salle College Source: Google Maps

Police said the boys are aged between 14 and 16.

One has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and all four have also been charge with wounding with intent to injure.

They will appear at Manukau Youth Court this afternoon.

Police would not say which school the four were from, citing privacy reasons, but have previously said students from both De La Salle and Tāmaki College were involved.

Police call for calm between two Auckland schools after incident leaves student hospitalised

The person injured in the brawl on Friday has now been released from hospital and is recovering.

Police earlier this week asked the public to share information and videos of the brawl to aid their investigation, and said today that several members of the public had done so.

