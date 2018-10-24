TODAY |

Four teens charged with aggravated robbery after robbing Tauranga superette with wheel brace

Four teenagers have been charged with aggravated robbery after threatening the shopkeeper with a wheel brace and then stealing cash from a Mt Maunganui superette this morning.

Police say the four entered the Arataki Superette just before 11am, one of them armed with a wheel brace.

After threatening the shopkeeper, they took cash and then fled the scene in a stolen car.

About an hour later, police located the vehicle entering Maungatapu where the offenders dumped the car and fled on foot.

They were subsequently arrested a short distance away.

Two teenage girls and two teenage boys were charged with aggravated robbery and other related offences.

They are due to appear in Tauranga Youth Court on Monday 12 August.

