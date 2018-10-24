Four teens charged with aggravated robbery after robbing Tauranga superette with wheel brace

Four teenagers have been charged with aggravated robbery after threatening the shopkeeper with a wheel brace and then stealing cash from a Mt Maunganui superette this morning.

Police say the four entered the Arataki Superette just before 11am, one of them armed with a wheel brace.

After threatening the shopkeeper, they took cash and then fled the scene in a stolen car.

About an hour later, police located the vehicle entering Maungatapu where the offenders dumped the car and fled on foot.

They were subsequently arrested a short distance away.

Two teenage girls and two teenage boys were charged with aggravated robbery and other related offences.