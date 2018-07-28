Four teenagers identified as those allegedly behind 'cruel' leopard seal shooting at a Northland beach

Four teenagers have been identified as allegedly being involved in the shooting of a leopard seal on a Northland beach late last month.
The protected seal was shot in the face as it lay on a Dargaville beach, near Glinks Gully, sometime between late Friday and early Saturday on July 27/28.
Police say four boys, two aged 16 and two aged 15 will be referred to Youth Aid over the incident.
A conservation group had offered a $5000 reward for information on those responsible for the death of the leopard seal on the beach near Te Kopuru.
Police say they hope this serves as a notice that they will not tolerate this type of cruel and reckless behaviour.
Leopard seals hold a protected status under the Wildlife Act and Marine Mammals Act, and those responsible for the seal's death could face up to two years' imprisonment or a fine of up to $250,000, Sea Shepherd said.