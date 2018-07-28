 

Four teenagers identified as those allegedly behind 'cruel' leopard seal shooting at a Northland beach

Four teenagers have been identified as allegedly being involved in the shooting of a leopard seal on a Northland beach late last month.

The protected seal was shot in the face as it lay on a Dargaville beach, near Glinks Gully, sometime between late Friday and early Saturday on July 27/28.

Police say four boys, two aged 16 and two aged 15 will be referred to Youth Aid over the incident.

A conservation group had offered a $5000 reward for information on those responsible for the death of the leopard seal on the beach near Te Kopuru.

Police say they hope this serves as a notice that they will not tolerate this type of cruel and reckless behaviour.

Leopard seals hold a protected status under the Wildlife Act and Marine Mammals Act, and those responsible for the seal's death could face up to two years' imprisonment or a fine of up to $250,000, Sea Shepherd said.

Bus carrying Taranaki school children crashes near Inglewood, some injured

Emergency services are responding after a school bus crashed on State Highway 3, north of Inglewood in Taranaki this afternoon.

Police say the crash happened at 3.30pm and Inglewood High School says it was one of its school buses that was involved.

A St John spokesperson says 15 passengers are being assessed and their injuries established so far range from moderate to minor.

Six ambulances and an intensive care paramedic are at the scene.

Students are being brought back to the high school but the bus carried both high school and primary school children. 

Police say the bus was on route 3022 and parents of children who were on this bus are asked to go to Inglewood High School. 

Inglewood High School posted on Facebook shortly after the crash: "Please be aware that the Egmont Village Bus has been involved in an accident. This is a developing scenario but as far as we are aware, no-one has been injured.

"We have been told that the Police will be ferrying students back to Inglewood High School. This is all we know at present. We will keep you updated. Please refrain from coming down to the school.

"Thank you for your consideration and patience as we work through this unexpected situation."

Police have said at this stage there is no information regarding any injuries, but they will provide updates as soon as more information is available.

The road is closed near the intersection with King Road and traffic is being diverted at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Lepper Road. 

It's the third bus crash recently.

A Ruapehu Alpine Lifts shuttle bus crashed on Ōhakune Mountain Road on Mount Ruapehu, killing 11 year old Auckland girl Hannah Francis late last month.

And on August 2  a bus of the same make carrying 19 people flipped into a ditch at Rongotea, south of Sanson in Manawatu carrying iwi members returning from Parliament.

The occupants suffered moderate injuries

The father of a teenage girl took matters into his own hands after he saw a man allegedly taking up-skirt pictures of his daughter and other young girls at a California store opening last week.

CCTV footage captured Jorge A. Ibarra Jr., 29, appearing to take up-skirt pictures of girls at a Target store opening in Cypress on Tuesday, July, 31.

Ismael Duarte told KTLA he was also at the store with his 15-year-old daughter and his wife, when he noticed Mr Ibarra acting oddly.

"My daughter, and the girl that actually was getting their picture taken without her being known — that’s what got me," Mr Duarte told KTLA.

After seeing the man appearing to take pictures up the skirt of his daughter and another girl, Mr Duarte sprang into action tackling Mr Ibarra to the ground.

Mr Ibarra fled the scene but Mr Duarte managed to snap a clear picture of his face in the car park, which he provided to police.

Using the image police were able to arrest Mr Ibarra the next day over suspicion of invasion of privacy.

Mr Ibarra was booked at the Orange County Jail on $US25,000 bail.  


