Four teenagers identified as those allegedly behind 'cruel' leopard seal shooting at a Northland beach

Emergency services are responding after a school bus crashed on State Highway 3, north of Inglewood in Taranaki this afternoon.

Police say the crash happened at 3.30pm and Inglewood High School says it was one of its school buses that was involved.

A St John spokesperson says 15 passengers are being assessed and their injuries established so far range from moderate to minor.

Six ambulances and an intensive care paramedic are at the scene.

Students are being brought back to the high school but the bus carried both high school and primary school children.

Police say the bus was on route 3022 and parents of children who were on this bus are asked to go to Inglewood High School.

Inglewood High School posted on Facebook shortly after the crash: "Please be aware that the Egmont Village Bus has been involved in an accident. This is a developing scenario but as far as we are aware, no-one has been injured.

"We have been told that the Police will be ferrying students back to Inglewood High School. This is all we know at present. We will keep you updated. Please refrain from coming down to the school.

"Thank you for your consideration and patience as we work through this unexpected situation."

Police have said at this stage there is no information regarding any injuries, but they will provide updates as soon as more information is available.

The road is closed near the intersection with King Road and traffic is being diverted at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Lepper Road.

It's the third bus crash recently.

A Ruapehu Alpine Lifts shuttle bus crashed on Ōhakune Mountain Road on Mount Ruapehu, killing 11 year old Auckland girl Hannah Francis late last month.

And on August 2 a bus of the same make carrying 19 people flipped into a ditch at Rongotea, south of Sanson in Manawatu carrying iwi members returning from Parliament.