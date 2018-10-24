Four teenagers charged over string of aggravated robberies in Manawatu

Four people have been charged following five aggravated robberies at dairies and service stations across the Manawatu.

Source: 1 NEWS

All of those arrested were teenagers - aged 18,16 and two aged 15.

Police say the group targeted five separate commercial properties including two dairies and two service stations during December and January.

Those properties include Winchester Street Dairy in Levin on 30 December and Z Service Station Rangitikei Street in Palmerston North on January 18.

Police say all four teenagers will be reappearing in Palmerston North Youth Court on January 31 on a number of charges between them. Those charges include robbery, shoplifting, and driving charges.