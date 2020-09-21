Four Solomon Islanders returning home on flight from NZ test positive for Covid-19

Four Solomon Islanders returning to the Pacific Island nation on a repatriation flight from New Zealand have tested positive for Covid-19, according to a report from local media.

The Solomon Times reports Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare confirmed the cases, saying the quartet are football players based in the UK, the Solomon Times reported.

They were seated together on the flight from Auckland as part of a group of 16 players returning from Europe.

All four are in isolation.