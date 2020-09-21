TODAY |

Four Solomon Islanders returning home on flight from NZ test positive for Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Four Solomon Islanders returning to the Pacific Island nation on a repatriation flight from New Zealand have tested positive for Covid-19, according to a report from local media.

Aerial view photograph of small islands in the Solomon Islands. Source: istock.com

The Solomon Times reports Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare confirmed the cases, saying the quartet are football players based in the UK, the Solomon Times reported.

They were seated together on the flight from Auckland as part of a group of 16 players returning from Europe.

Solomon Islands prime minister Manasseh Sogavare. Source: Getty

All four are in isolation.

Sogavare said one of the positive cases refused to wear his face mask on the flight from New Zealand despite being told repeatedly told by flight crew to do so.

New Zealand
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
