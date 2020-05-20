Four schools getting major upgrades, costing $126 million

Four new school projects have been announced today by the Government, costing $126 million.

School classroom (file picture). Source: istock.com

Auckland’s Northcote College is getting a $48.5 million boost to refurbish two heritage buildings and relocate a third.

It will also see a new gym built and 20 of its classrooms either rebuilt or upgraded.

Wanaka’s Mt Aspiring College is set to get $33.5 million to replace classrooms in a poor condition.

Twizel Area School gets $21 million to replace classrooms and Taranaki's Rightsizing Spotswood College gets $23 million.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was expected that children should be able to learn in "warm, dry and comfortable classrooms".