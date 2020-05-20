TODAY |

Four schools getting major upgrades, costing $126 million

Source:  1 NEWS

Four new school projects have been announced today by the Government, costing $126 million. 

School classroom (file picture). Source: istock.com

Auckland’s Northcote College is getting a $48.5 million boost to refurbish two heritage buildings and relocate a third. 

It will also see a new gym built and 20 of its classrooms either rebuilt or upgraded. 

Wanaka’s Mt Aspiring College is set to get $33.5 million to replace classrooms in a poor condition. 

Twizel Area School gets $21 million to replace classrooms and Taranaki's Rightsizing Spotswood College gets $23 million. 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was expected that children should be able to learn in "warm, dry and comfortable classrooms".

"The schools are part of a new National School Redevelopment Programme that bring projects together under one co-ordinated plan."

New Zealand
Politics
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
Shocking video shows impatient drivers swerving past lowered Kapiti Coast railway barrier
2
'Absolute tragedy' - Witnesses sought to fatal South Auckland hit-and-run
3
Auckland shivers through coldest day of the year so far
4
Beauden Barrett confirms Blues departure for lucrative one-year deal in Japan - 'It made sense to go next year'
5
Dunedin mayor wants mature conversation about returning Kiwis, after National MP accused of racism
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:48

Public discussion needed on how to safely reopen NZ's borders - Sir Peter Gluckman

Heavy snow closes North Island's Desert Road

Man known as NZ's worst recidivist drink-driver sentenced to prison for assaulting his partner

Morning Briefing July 3: Prominent Kiwis urge new approach to border control