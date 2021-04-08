Four people test positive for Covid-19 at border, including one person on day 24 of MIQ stay

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today, two days after a third managed isolation facility worker tested positive for the virus in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The entrance to the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

There are, however, four new cases among people who have travelled from outside New Zealand and are staying at managed isolation facilities.



The first case, a contact of another case, arrived in the country from Ethiopia via the United Arab Emirates on March 18 and tested positive on day 24.



The second case arrived in the country from the Philippines via Singapore on March 31 and tested positive after day 11 routine testing.



The third case, a contact of another case, arrived in the country from India via the United Arab Emirates on April 6 and tested positive on day 5.



The fourth case arrived in the country from Croatia via Qatar on April 8 and tested positive on routine day 3 testing.



All four cases have since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.



The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 102 after two cases recovered.



The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began is 2231.



The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,948,223. On Monday, 3330 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4378 tests processed.



The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2,780,530 registered users, and poster scans have reached 246,302,384. Users have also created 9,205,323 manual diary entries, and there have been 724,035 scans in the last 24 hours to 1pm yesterday.

"It’s critical to keep track of where you’ve been and the Covid Tracer app is an easy way to do this. Please continue to scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so," the Health Ministry said today in a statement.



Border-related cases update



The third worker to become infected — known as Case C — is a close contact of Case B, a security guard at the Grand Millennium who contracted the virus last week. Both cases have been genomically linked to a cleaner from the hotel who tested positive for the virus last month, Case A.



The investigation continues into how Case B and C - who work together at the Auckland facility - became infected.



Case B visited a number of locations in Mt Roskill before returning a positive test, including a dairy, two phone repair stores and two bakeries.



The two cases have a combined total of 23 close contacts, of which 21 have so far returned negative results. Two results remain outstanding.



A pop-up testing centre is available at the Mt Roskill War Memorial on 15 May Road in Auckland, from today through to Friday.