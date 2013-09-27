Four people taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into power pole in Auckland

Source:
A total of four people have been injured after a car drove into a power pole in Tuakau, Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS
Two have suffered critical injuries and the other two have received serious injuries.
All four patients have been transferred to Middlemore Hospital, the ambulance service said.
A Fire Service spokesperson said fire fighters were called to the crash just after 1am today.
She said a vehicle was on fire when they arrived and power lines were hanging low causing danger.
A power company was called to the scene to fix the power lines.
