Four people, some with gang affiliations, arrested on drug charges in Nelson

Source:
Four people appeared in the Nelson District Court last Thursday following a drug-offending investigation.
Police emergency scene
Source: 1 NEWS
Nelson police conducted a search on November 23, where methamphetamine, cannabis, drug paraphernalia, a restricted weapon and cash was recovered.
Police said the focus was on a small number of local people, some with affiliations to criminal gangs and with suspected leanings towards drug dealing.
"As a Police District, we are absolutely committed in exposing and apprehending those in our communities who choose to involve themselves in the dealing of harmful unlawful drugs,"Detective Inspector Paul Borrell said.
The four people will reappear in the Nelson District Court over the next month.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news