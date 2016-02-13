Four people, some with gang affiliations, arrested on drug charges in Nelson

Four people appeared in the Nelson District Court last Thursday following a drug-offending investigation.

Police emergency scene Source: 1 NEWS

Nelson police conducted a search on November 23, where methamphetamine, cannabis, drug paraphernalia, a restricted weapon and cash was recovered.

Police said the focus was on a small number of local people, some with affiliations to criminal gangs and with suspected leanings towards drug dealing.

"As a Police District, we are absolutely committed in exposing and apprehending those in our communities who choose to involve themselves in the dealing of harmful unlawful drugs,"Detective Inspector Paul Borrell said.