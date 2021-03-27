Four people rescued from sinking boat on Auckland's Manukau Bar

Four people have been rescued from a sinking boat on Auckland's Manukau Bar this afternoon.

They were spotted by a paramedic on board a rescue helicopter tasked with locating the group clinging to the bow of the boat, an Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The group were pulled from the water by four recreational fishing boats before being transferred to the Coastguard.

A St John spokesperson said they were called to the scene shortly before 2pm.