Four people rescued from sinking boat on Auckland's Manukau Bar

Source:  1 NEWS

Four people have been rescued from a sinking boat on Auckland's Manukau Bar this afternoon.

Four people have been rescued from a sinking boat by four recreational fishing boats in the Manukau Bar. Source: Supplied / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

They were spotted by a paramedic on board a rescue helicopter tasked with locating the group clinging to the bow of the boat, an Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The group were pulled from the water by four recreational fishing boats before being transferred to the Coastguard.

A St John spokesperson said they were called to the scene shortly before 2pm.

Four people were treated for minor injuries but none were taken to hospital, the spokesperson said.

