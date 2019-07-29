TODAY |

Four people killed, another critically injured, in Bay of Plenty crash

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents

Four people have died, and another critically injured, in a two-vehicle crash in the Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash, involving a truck and a car, at the intersection of Bonisch Road and Parapara Road in the Kaingaroa Forest at 6.40am.

The area is closed to traffic while police investigate the crash, police said in a statement.

Three vehicles from St John attended the scene and a helicopter was dispatched earlier today. Earlier reports said three helicopters were requested.

A map showing the location of a fatal car versus truck crash in the Bay of Plenty on July 29 2019.
A map showing the location of a fatal car versus truck crash in the Bay of Plenty on July 29 2019. Source: Google Maps

The injured person was taken to Waikato Hospital.

More to come.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police were called to the scene in the Kaingaroa Forest just before 7 this morning. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
09:53
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Breakfast host accuses Māori Council head of 'xenophobic dog whistle' after suggestion Ihumātao is symptom of migration
2
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
3
The moment is going viral after being posted online.
Watch: Police officer performs 'absolutely stunning' waiata for Ihumātao protestors
4
Police were called to the scene in the Kaingaroa Forest just before 7 this morning.
Four people killed, another critically injured, in Bay of Plenty crash
5
A Muslim leader greets lawyer Moana Jackson at a powhiri at Ihumātao.
Muslim leaders join protestors at Ihumātao: 'They can always rely on us'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Girl playing with colorful toy wood blocks, her mother is helping her, education and fun concept

New report calls for overhaul of childhood service regulations
01:41
Ollie Langridge is demanding the Government declare a climate change emergency.

Father of five clocks up 74 days of climate change protest outside Parliament

Family of missing Whakatane man 'incredibly worried' as search continues

Security increased after 'low-level' threat at Queenstown Airport