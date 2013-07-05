Four people injured, two critically, in crash north of Wellington

State Highway at Otaki, north of Wellington has reopened after a serious crash forced its closure earlier today.

Four people were injured in the three vehicle crash happened at around 2.50pm.

One passenger in the northbound car has been taken to Palmerston North Hospital via helicopter with critical injuries and another passenger taken via ambulance with serious injuries.

The driver of the southbound car involved has also been taken to Palmerston North Hospital via ambulance in a serious condition.

Traffic has built up in the area and Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while the road was closed.