Four people injured, road closed following crash near Palmerston North

Four people are being treated by ambulance staff after a serious crash near Palmerston North.

Emergency services were called to the incident involving two cars on State Highway 57, north of Shannon around 10.30am.

Four people involved in the crash are being treated at the scene.

The road between the intersection of Foxton-Shannon Road and the intersection of SH 56 and SH 57 have been closed.