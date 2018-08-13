 

Four people injured, one critically, following three-car crash in South Auckland

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Auckland

Four people have been injured, one critically, following a three-car crash in South Auckland this morning.

Two people have received serious injuries and another has received moderate injuries and will be airlifted to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Kingseat Road, Kingseat, just before 10am.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Kingseat Road, Kingseat, just before 10am. Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

Several occupants remain trapped in vehicles after the incident, and two of the vehicles involved in the crash have gone down a bank.

Diversions are in place at Kingseat and Irwin Roads, and Kingseat and Glenbrook Roads.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.


Two vehicles have gone down a bank following a three-car crash in Kingseat, South Auckland. Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter
Don Brash among those nominated for 2019 New Zealander of the Year award

New Zealand

Former National leader Don Brash has been nominated for the 2019 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year.

New Zealander of the Year Awards manager Glyn Taylor said nominations to date for this year's title took in a range of fields, including mental health advocacy, sport and lifestyle coaching.

"Each year, nominations reflect what New Zealanders are talking about and are interested in," Mr Taylor says.

"Kiwis working hard to address critical social issues continue to feature prominently.

"A particularly interesting nomination is that of Dr Don Brash, who has been at the forefront of the debate around freedom of speech that’s dominated headlines in recent weeks."

After nominations close on 17 September 2018, a judging panel – comprising representatives of awards patrons, presenters, sponsors, community leaders and independent experts – will evaluate the nominations.

The shortlist of 10 candidates to be considered for the award will be announced in December.

Kiwis nominated to date for the 2019 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year award for exceptional contribution to their disciplines are:

o Dr Don Brash (Auckland) – former National Party leader, free speech advocate
o Annah Stretton (Hamilton) – fashion designer, philanthropist and entrepreneur
o Peter Burling (Auckland) – Team New Zealand yachting skipper
o Sue Kedgley (Wellington) – former Greens MP, Wellington regional councillor
o Mike King (Auckland) – mental health advocate
o Dave Letele (Manurewa) – athlete and weight-loss coach
o Alan Halse (Hamilton) – director of Culturesafe NZ
o Mary O’Hagan (Wellington) – mental health innovator and advocate
o Simone Anderson (Auckland) – lifestyle influencer and weight-loss star

Mr Brash was due to speak at the university, but had his speech cancelled by Jan Thomas. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Economy
Business
Politics

Despite the slow down of New Zealand's economy, "the signs are positive" says Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr. 

TVNZ1's Q+A host Corin Dann last night asked Mr Orr if the New Zealand economy is at risk of stalling, after Treasury and the Reserve Bank both issued warnings to the Government that growth is now starting to slow.

Mr Orr said the slowdown was "very low risk", and their core forecast was that economic activity would pick up. 

"The signs are very positive. You've got a lower exchange rate, meaning we're earning more for our offshore efforts; the world growth is still very strong; the government is out spending and investing; households are still consuming, and business investment should be increasing."

Read more: Simon Bridges says unchanged OCR shows Reserve Bank Governor's shaken faith in the economy

He said the Reserve Bank do not "take any notice" of business confidence indices.

Dann asked if the Government's argument that business uncertainty developed from the shifted focus from house prices to supposedly an export-driven economy, held up. 

"I do buy that," Mr Orr said.

"That was all about more people, more consumption and thus wealth. Looking forward, it’s about driving growth."

"Looking forward, it’s about driving growth," Adrian Orr said. Source: Q+A
New Zealand
Economy
Business
Politics