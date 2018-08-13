Four people injured, one critically, following three-car crash in South Auckland

Former National leader Don Brash has been nominated for the 2019 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year.

New Zealander of the Year Awards manager Glyn Taylor said nominations to date for this year's title took in a range of fields, including mental health advocacy, sport and lifestyle coaching.

"Each year, nominations reflect what New Zealanders are talking about and are interested in," Mr Taylor says.

"Kiwis working hard to address critical social issues continue to feature prominently.

"A particularly interesting nomination is that of Dr Don Brash, who has been at the forefront of the debate around freedom of speech that’s dominated headlines in recent weeks."

After nominations close on 17 September 2018, a judging panel – comprising representatives of awards patrons, presenters, sponsors, community leaders and independent experts – will evaluate the nominations.

The shortlist of 10 candidates to be considered for the award will be announced in December.

Kiwis nominated to date for the 2019 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year award for exceptional contribution to their disciplines are: