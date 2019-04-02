Four people injured, one critically, following fiery two-car crash in Tasman

Four people have been injured, one critically, in a fiery two-car crash in Tasman early this morning.
Both cars caught fire after colliding on the Coastal Highway (SH60), in Mapua, at around 2am, police said.
A police spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS one person was critically injured in the crash, with three others sustaining injuries ranging from minor to serious.
The serious crash unit remains on the scene.
Road closures are in place between Apple Valley Rd and Gardner Valley Rd.