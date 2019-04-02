Four people injured, one critically, following fiery two-car crash in Tasman

Four people have been injured, one critically, in a fiery two-car crash in Tasman early this morning.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Both cars caught fire after colliding on the Coastal Highway (SH60), in Mapua, at around 2am, police said.

A police spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS one person was critically injured in the crash, with three others sustaining injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The serious crash unit remains on the scene.