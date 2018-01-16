 

Four people injured in serious car crash at Matakana

Four people have been injured in a crash at Matakana, north of Auckland today.

Matakana car crash.

Matakana car crash.

Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Emergency services remain at the scene of the crash on Matakana Rd.

The crash involved a van, truck and trailer unit.

Two of the people involved were critically injured, one person was seriously injured and another received moderate injuries. They have been transported to hospital.

Police say diversions will remain in place for some time on Matakana Rd, at Sharp Rd and Matakana Valley Rd.


