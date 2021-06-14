Four people, including children, missing after four-wheel-drive trip in Wairarapa found safe

Four people who were reported missing after embarking on a four-wheel-drive trip in the Wairarapa yesterday have been found safe and well.

In a statement today, police said they were notified about a group of two adults and two young children not returning from a day trip about 9.30pm yesterday.

The group left from Masterton about midday.

However, when they failed to return overnight search activity was conducted by police.

"Fresh information gained this morning suggested the group may be in the Aorangi Forest Park area. A helicopter was deployed this morning and the four-wheel-drive vehicle was located near Sutherlands Hut," police said.