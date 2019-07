Four people are in hospital following a crash involving a group cyclists near Upper Moutere in Tasman this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Neudorf Road in Dovedale at around 3:15pm.

Four people were transported to Nelson Hospital - three in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition.

Four ambulances were at the scene.

Police say the cyclists were believed to have been riding in a pack but no vehicles were involved.