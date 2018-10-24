Four people found mysteriously injured, two seriously, in rural Waikato

Four people have been found injured, one seriously, in rural Waikato early this morning.

St John was called to the scene in Kawhia at around 3.52am, an ambulance spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS.

Two people sustained serious injuries, while two others were moderately injured in the incident.

Two people were airlifted to Waikato Hospital following the incident, while two others were transported to Waikato Hospital via ambulance.