Four people charged, millions of dollars in assets seized in lower South Island drug sting

Source:  1 NEWS

A six month organised crime operation by police targeting large scale cannabis dealers has ended with four people being charged and millions of dollars worth of assets seized.

Police recovered large amounts of cannabis with a street value of about $60,000. Source: NZ Police

The operation targeted large-scale commercial cannabis dealers in Dunedin and Southland, police said in a statement today.

Three men — aged 49, 32 and 26 — and a woman, aged 37, have been charged with drug offences including selling and supplying cannabis and cultivation of cannabis.

Four search warrants led police to a residential address on Tuesday.

"During the warrants police located a growing operation and recovered large amounts of cannabis with a street value of about $60,000, as well as $115,000 in cash and eight firearms," the statement said.

"Police also restrained assets worth about $3.2 million under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

"These assets include residential properties and vehicles believed to have been financed through drug dealing."

Those arrested are expected to reappear in Dunedin District Court in late April or early May.

