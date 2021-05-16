Four people charged after alleged fight in Auckland's CBD leaves man hospitalised with critical injuries

Four people have now been charged in relation to an incident in Auckland's CBD this morning that left a man hospitalised with critical injuries.

The man was critically injured after a fight on Symonds St this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

The man was taken to hospital after a fight broke out on Symonds Street in central Auckland at 2.55am this morning.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS this afternoon four men have all been charged in connection to the incident.

A 29 -year-old man is charged with wounding with intent and injuring with intent.

Another 29-year-old man is charged with common assault.

A third 29-year-old man is charged with two counts of assaulting with intent to injure.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with common assault.

All four will appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow.

The spokesperson added the victim remains in a critical condition in Auckland Hospital.