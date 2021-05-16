TODAY |

Four people charged after alleged fight in Auckland's CBD leaves man hospitalised with critical injuries

Source:  1 NEWS

Four people have now been charged in relation to an incident in Auckland's CBD this morning that left a man hospitalised with critical injuries.

The man was critically injured after a fight on Symonds St this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

The man was taken to hospital after a fight broke out on Symonds Street in central Auckland at 2.55am this morning.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS this afternoon four men have all been charged in connection to the incident.

A 29 -year-old man is charged with wounding with intent and injuring with intent.

Another 29-year-old man is charged with common assault.

A third 29-year-old man is charged with two counts of assaulting with intent to injure.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with common assault.

All four will appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow.

The spokesperson added the victim remains in a critical condition in Auckland Hospital.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two men in their 20s arrested after loaded military-style rifle confiscated in Auckland
2
Govt advances plans to transfer 50 per cent of South Island’s public water assets to iwi ownership - Collins
3
Christchurch teenager arrested following series of robberies in last 24 hours
4
Chloe Swarbrick proposes end to 'glamorisation' of alcohol in New Zealand sport
5
Two weak positive Covid-19 results detected in Wellington's wastewater
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:39

Chloe Swarbrick proposes end to 'glamorisation' of alcohol in New Zealand sport
03:28

From living on Wellington's streets to Parliament: First-term National MP's incredible journey

Two weak positive Covid-19 results detected in Wellington's wastewater

One new Covid-19 case at border, none in community over past two days