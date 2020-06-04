Four people charged after alleged escape from Hamilton isolation facility

Four of the five people who allegedly escaped from a Hamilton isolation facility last night have been charged, police said this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Assistant Commissioner Scott Fraser said four people had been charged with breaching the Health Act notice.

A 37-year-old year woman and three young people were detained in Hamilton at about 7.50pm yesterday, he said.

Three of them will appear before the Hamilton District and Youth Courts today.

He said the fifth person, a 17-year-old male, was located at an address in Waitematā, Auckland at about 4.40am today and was detained without incident.

Arrangements are being made for him to appear before a Youth Court in Auckland today.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb said five people fled the Distinction Hotel on Garnett Avenue after jumping a fence at 7pm yesterday.

All five people returned negative results on their day three tests, he said.