TODAY |

Four people charged as 22 kilos of meth and cocaine seized at Auckland Airport

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

Four people have been charged with the importation and possession for supply of a class A controlled drug after a total of around 22 kilograms of cocaine and methamphetamine was found in suitcases at Auckland Airport yesterday.

A statement released by Customs today states that the seizures were made in two separate incidents.

"Two New Zealand nationals, a 30-year-old Hamilton man and a 20-year-old Auckland woman, arrived from Argentina on Sunday morning (May 5).

"A search of their baggage found around seven kilograms of cocaine paste in the bases of their two suitcases. This amount of cocaine would have had a street value of around $2.1 million in New Zealand.

First seizure of around 7kg cocaine paste in two suitcases. Source: Customs

"In an unrelated incident, two Canadian nationals, a 21-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman, arrived from Hong Kong later on Sunday morning. A search of their baggage found an estimated 14.9 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in their four suitcases. 

"This amount would have had a street value of up to $7.5 million in New Zealand," the statement reads.

The individuals are set to appear in the Manukau District Court today over the charges which carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Second seizure of estimated 14.9kg methamphetamine in four suitcases. Source: Customs
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
2
Trevor Mallard accused Mr Bridges of making "barnyard noises" during Question Time.
Bridges kicked out of House after denying making 'barnyard noise', calling Speaker's comment 'unprofessional'
3
Scotty Morrison explains meaning of word Pākehā after it was labelled a racist term
4
Gray Yoga mat on wooden floor top view
Woman's work shifts cancelled because she asked for a mat to stand on
5
The Prime Minister hopes Kiwis are proud of the gift given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first baby.
Jacinda Ardern announces New Zealand’s gift to royal baby
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Joshua Harley

Family appeal for sightings of man travelling South Island with his children

01:22

Free mental health services for young adults rolled out across Wellington
06:04
Amber Shaw explains how access to New Zealand Sign Language changed her life.

Deaf Kiwi mother explains how learning sign language changed her life for the better
A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.

Justice Ministry stops paying for cultural reports for Māori and Pacific offenders, despite popularity