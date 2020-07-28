TODAY |

Four people badly hurt after crashing into parked car during Auckland police chase

Source:  1 NEWS

Four people have been badly hurt after a police chase ended with the driver smashing into a parked car in West Auckland.

The chase lasted seconds before the car crashed into a parked vehicle, police said. Source: Breakfast

St John said two people were critically injured and two were in a serious condition.

Police said at around 2.30am today, officers attempted to stop the speeding car with a 17-, 18-, 19- and 25-year-old inside.

The driver fled from police and a pursuit took place for "a matter of seconds" before the car crashed into a parked vehicle on Atkinson Road in Titirangi, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

A police investigation is underway and the matter has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Atkinson Road closure in Tītīrangi, West Auckland, following a police chase in which a fleeing vehicle crashed. Source: 1 NEWS

The serious crash unit is at the scene and will remain there for some time.

The road is currently closed but is expected to be re-opened shortly.

