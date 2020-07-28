Four people badly hurt after crashing into parked car during Auckland police chase

Four people have been badly hurt after a police chase ended with the driver smashing into a parked car in West Auckland.
St John said two people were critically injured and two were in a serious condition.
Police said at around 2.30am today, officers attempted to stop the speeding car with a 17-, 18-, 19- and 25-year-old inside.
The driver fled from police and a pursuit took place for "a matter of seconds" before the car crashed into a parked vehicle on Atkinson Road in Titirangi, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
A police investigation is underway and the matter has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.
The serious crash unit is at the scene and will remain there for some time.
The road is currently closed but is expected to be re-opened shortly.