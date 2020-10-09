Four people arrested after death of man at Auckland park earlier this month

Police have arrested four people this week as the homicide investigation continues into the death of a man at an Auckland park on October 3.

Nigel Fuatimu. Source: New Zealand Police

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin says two men were arrested by police on Monday, while two further arrests were made yesterday.

All four men, aged between 23 and 26, have been charged with assault in relation to this incident and have appeared in the Manukau District Court this week.

Nigel Fuatimu, 21, died at the scene following an “unprovoked” attack in Jellicoe Park, in Manurewa, police said.

Homicide police appeal for information after 'unprovoked attack' at Auckland park leaves 21-year-old dead

Fuatimu and several friends had been having social drinks and listening to music at a property before moving to the nearby park at about 11pm, where they continued to play music.

They were then approached by at least two men who got into a physical altercation with the group before they fled the scene, police said previously.

Police say inquiries are ongoing and further charges are likely.