Four people arrested after chase and tyre spiking in Papakura, Auckland

Four people have been taken into custody after a short police pursuit in Papakura, South Auckland today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Residents reported seeing a grey station wagon driving dangerously around noon today, with reports of a person hanging out a window holding what appeared to be a firearm.

Police confirmed they were alerted to a vehicle driving dangerously just before midday.

When signalled to stop, the driver did not, and "the vehicle continue to drive at low speed before it was successfully spiked near Beach Road," a police spokesperson said.

"The vehicle came to a stop a short time later on Beach Road and four people were swiftly taken into custody."