Four people appear in court following months-long investigation into kidnapping of woman in Wellington

Four people have appeared in court charged with abducting a Wellington woman in March.

Two men have also been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

One of the men has also been charged with possession of an unlawful firearm.

All have interim name suppression.

The incident occurred in the Wellington CBD in the early hours of Wednesday, March 13, police said.

The two women have been granted bail separately on strict individual conditions, including 24 hour curfews and leave only to see counsel.