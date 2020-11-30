Four parties waive right to name suppression after being charged over Whakaari/White Island tragedy

Four entities have waived their right to name suppression after being charged by WorkSafe over the 2019 Whakaari/White Island tragedy.

Today WorkSafe announced it has filed criminal charges against 13 parties, as part of its investigation into last December’s White Island eruption, which killed 22 people.

Ten parties are facing criminal charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act, with a maximum fine of $1.5 million.

Three individuals are also being criminally charged as directors or individuals who were required to exercise due diligence to ensure the company met its health and safety obligations.

Volcanic Air, GNS Science, National Emergency Management (NEMA) and White Island Tours are among the 10 parties charged.

Volcanic Air was the first company to announce it was being charged, saying in a statement today details of the charges "was not immediately available".

"We will take some time to consider the charges before making any comment," the statement said.

In her post-Cabinet press conference, Jacinda Ardern confirmed that GNS Science and National Emergency Management (NEMA) have been charged and had waived their right to name suppression.

"The reason you have seen both of those entities being fully transparent around the fact that they are amongst those charged, is because in the first flush, time is allowed for individuals to make the decision as to whether or not they give that information in case they wish to seek suppression," she said.

In a statement, GNS Science said it will "take some time to consider our next steps given the broader implications".

"We stand by our people and our science - which we will continue to deliver for the benefit of NZ.

"We will continue to co-operate fully with the authorities, while carrying on with the crucial role GNS Science has in monitoring and sharing scientific information about Aotearoa New Zealand’s geohazards, including volcanoes.

"The 2019 eruption at Whakaari was a tragic event, and one year on, our thoughts are still with those who were seriously injured and their families. Our thoughts are also with the families of those who lost their lives and the affected communities," a GNS spokesperson said.

Chairman of White Island Tours Limited, Paul Quinn, also released a statement to 1 NEWS saying the company had been charged with two breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

"No employees or directors of the company have been charged," the statement read.