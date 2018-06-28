Four older friends among those killed in tragic Taranaki crash which claimed seven lives

Four older friends were killed in the tragic Taranaki crash that claimed the lives of seven people yesterday.

Ian and Rosalie Porteous Source: SUPPLIED

Six people died at the scene after two cars collided on State Highway 3 near the racecourse at Waverley about 11am - another has since died in hospital.

The four friends, Ian and Rosalie Porteous, Ora Keene and Brenda Williams, were travelling in one vehicle and all died at the scene of the crash.

The granddaughter of Ian and Rosalie Porteous has given a tribute to 1 NEWS: "We are a very close family and Rosalie and Ian will be dearly missed by their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

"We are devastated by the news and would like to thank all the emergency services involved and our thoughts are also with the other families".

Waverley chief fire officer Allan Hickford said the scene of the crash was shocking to many of the emergency services personnel who attended.

"We don't often see things like that - to some it was new, to some of us guys that have been here a long time, we've seen it before," he said.

Crash victim Nivek Madams Source: Givealittle/

A Givealittle page has also been set up to help pay for the funeral of eight-year-old Nivek Madams, who died this morning in Waikato Hospital after the tragic crash.

The funds will pay for all costs associated with Nivek's funeral and headstone.